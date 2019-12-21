Whitney Houston’s hologram coming to Prague and Bratislava in 2020

Prague, Czech Republic – Legendary Queen of Pop Whitney Houston will be performing in Slovakia and the Czech Republic in a couple of months… well, kind of.

The worldwide Whitney Houston Hologram Tour will feature stops in Bratislava and Prague in March 2020 to the delight of the die-hard fans of the diva, who died in 2012 at the age of 48.

On March 21st, 2020, Houston’s hologram will come on stage at the Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, followed by a representation in Vienna the following day and a gig at Prague’s Congress Centre on March 26. All her performances will be backed by a complete orchestral, band and back-up singer.

The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour will also take her life-like holographic double to the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. You can find more information about the tour dates and planned performances right here.

Tour promoters and producers Base Hologram, pioneers in that field, are famous for having already brought back on stage a number of legendary artists, including Greek soprano Maria Callas and American singer Roy Orbinson.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’, that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come. Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever”, Pat Houston, the Queen of Pop’s former manager said. “Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.

One of the greatest female pop stars in history, Whitney Houston was born in New Jersey in 1963 and released her debut album, “Someone for Me”, in 1985 – a complete flop. She reached worldwide fame in the following years with the release of award-winning singles, like “Saving all my Love for You” or “The Greatest Love of All”, and eventually became one of the biggest superstars of her time, known for her characteristic mix of pop and R&B influences and flamboyant life performances.

She was found dead on February 11, 2012, in her bathroom at the Beverly Hills Hilton, the day before the 2012 Grammys ceremony, from accidental drowning caused by heart disease and cocaine use.