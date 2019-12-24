Polish student inspired by Star Wars builds working ‘Jedi lightsaber’

Warsaw, Poland – An elegant weapon for a more civilised age… As the latest Star Wars movie continues to divide opinions and tear friendships apart across the galaxy, a student at Warsaw University of Technology has ‘recreated’ a Jedi lightsaber, the iconic weapon of the Skywalker saga.

In a galaxy far far away from the flashy lights of Hollywood Boulevard, Aleksandra Fliszkiewicz developed the weapon as part of her engineering work by focusing an intense laser beam through a special lens and a 3D-printed handle.

“A green laser and lens were fitted inside of the sword to focus light over a distance, the so-called ‘lightsaber’”, she told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). “Thanks to this, we have achieved the effect of a lightsaber. The sword’s handle was printed using a 3D printer,” she added.

She says she got the idea after seeing The Rise of Skywalker, the latest instalement of the epic space fantasy released in Poland last week.

However, her research supervisor, Dr. Krzysztof Petelczyc, argues that an actual lightsaber has several properties that are pure science-fiction and that cannot be recreated.

“First of all, the laser beam cannot be seen from the side. Unless we are in a fog or a cloud of smoke. We also cannot make two swords bounce off each other”, explains the scientist. Not much of sword then, sadly…

Not so long ago in a galaxy not so far away, Prague-based video game studio Beat Games developed the widely-popular VR game Beat Saber in which the player slices blocks representing musical beats with a pair of red and blue light sabers. While Beat Games was recently purchased by Facebook, the game won IGN’s Best VR Game of 2019 and has been named Best VR/AR (Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality) Game of the year at the annual Game Awards.

The international sensation has sold more than one million copies worldwide since its release last year.

So, as the wait for the first actual lightsaber to be built continues, here’s a mashup of every single lightsaber duel in Star Wars. An elegant weapon for a more civilised age indeed…