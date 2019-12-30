Slovakia’s Caputova is Czech Republic’s most trusted politician

Prague, Czech Republic – Czechs have chosen Slovak President Zuzana Caputova as the most trustworthy politician in the world, according to a CVVM survey released earlier this month.

With 54% of Czechs giving her a favourable rating, Zuzana Caputova, elected last March as the first female president in Slovak history, is the most trusted politician, according to respondents, who were given a list of nearly 25 world leaders to choose from. Only 18% of them had a negative opinion of her.

A previous August survey had already found that Caputova, who came to Prague for her first official visit in a foreign country, was the most popular foreign politician in the Czech Republic.

In a rather awkward twist, Caputova comes before Czech President Milos Zeman, ranked second with 46% of favourable ratings among his compatriots and 50% of negative ratings.

Other popular world leaders among the Czech population include French President Emmanuel Macron (34% of favourable ratings), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (31%) and Slovak Premier Peter Pellegrini (24%).

Donald Trump (23% positive – 65% negative), Angela Merkel (23% – 68%) and Vladimir Putin (20% – 69%) received the approval of less than one fourth of Czech respondents – but still fared better than EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (15%) or U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (15%).

Although counting among the most powerful and influential world leaders, a number of politicians included on the list didn’t appear to ring any bells for many Czechs.

Among these illustrious unknowns, we can find German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (66% of respondents didn’t know him), U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (62%), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (61%), Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (59%) and newly-elected EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (54%).

The least trustworthy world leaders, according to Czechs, are Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei (2% of positive views), North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un (3%), Chinese President Xi Jinping (3%), Syria’s strongman Bashar al-Assad (5%) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (6%).