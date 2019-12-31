Czech online supermarket Rohlik.cz expands to Hungary

Prague, Czech Republic – Rohlik.cz, the largest Czech online supermarket, has entered its first foreign market and expanded to Hungary, Radio Prague reported.

Named after the immensely popular crescent-shaped bread roll, Rohlik.cz has just opened a new online store in Hungary, called Kifli.hu – the Hungarian translation of the brand’s name – that will offer food and food-related products in Budapest and the surrounding area.

The minimum order on Kifli.hu, which offers around 8,000 food items and emphasizes its collaboration with local producers in the same way it does in the Czech Republic, is set at 5,000 Hungarian forints (around 385 Kc, or 15€).

According to Radio Prague, Rohlik.cz founder and majority shareholder Tomas Cupr labelled this international expansion, its first-ever, as one of the most important milestones in the company’s history, adding that he would like to expand to Vienna and Bucharest in the near future, as well as Germany within five years.

“There are big brands in Hungary, but they don’t offer such a fast service. Tesco, Spar and Auchan offer only a next day delivery”, he noted, claiming that Rohlik.cz will be able to deliver goods within three hours after the initial order made online.

Cupr had already announced, back in February, that his company was preparing an expansion to Hungary and had bought the Kifli.hu domain name.

Founded in 2014, Rohlik.cz is one of the largest online supermarkets in the Czech Republic, and the top choice for tens of thousands of Czechs who choose to buy their groceries online. Active in nearly a dozen Czech cities – including Prague, Brno Plzen, Liberec and Hradec Kralove – the website has reportedly served over 1 million customers.

In 2018, its sales reached nearly 2.5 billion Kc (around 98 million €), a 52% increase compared to the previous year, and recorded its first-ever annual profit. According to CzechCrunch, the company is expecting a record turnover of 4.5 billion Kc (approximately 175 million €) in 2019.