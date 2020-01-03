Poland’s Lewandowski named Europe’s highest scorer in 2019 ahead of Messi and Mbappé

Warsaw, Poland – Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski was the single highest scorer in Europe last year, UEFA announced on its website.

With a whooping total of 54 goals netted in 58 appearances throughout the year, the Bayern Munich star tops the 2019 ranking ahead of Argentina’s Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi (50 goals in 58 games) – who reached the fifty threshold for a staggering ninth time in ten years – and France’s 21-year-old Kylian Mbappé (44 goals in 49 games).

This is only the second time in the past decade that Europe’s top scorer is neither Messi (n°1 in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2018) nor Christiano Ronaldo (winner in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015).

Britain’s Harry Kane had finished in the first place in 2017, while Wolfsburg striker and Bosnia and Herzegovina national Edin Dzeko came out on top back in 2009.

Last year, Lewandowski had already made it unto the podium, finishing third behind Messi and Christiano Ronaldo. Arguably one of the most famous football stars from Central Europe, Poland’s football national pride has had an incredibly prolific year, becoming both the highest-scoring foreign player of all time in the Bundesliga and the fourth-highest scorer – all nationalities included – in Germany’s top football league.

In 2015, the 31-year-old Polish striker stunned the football world by scoring a record five goals in less than 9 minutes in a legendary game between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, thus entering the Guinness World of Records hall in several categories simultaneously.

The good news don’t stop there: Poland has not one, but two strikers ranked in Europe’s top scorers of 2019: with 31 goals in 44 games played, captain of Danish club Brøndby Kamil Wilczek comes at the 14th position of last year’s most prolific strikers.