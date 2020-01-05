KafkaDigest: Central Europe in the Spotlight

Every Sunday, check out our weekly press roundup of the best pieces and most insightful articles on Central Europe in international media (note: access to some of them might be restricted to subscribers only).

Poland’s booming economy fuels demand for life’s luxuries, Financial Times

The FT looks at how Poles, after experiencing an unprecedented rise in living standards over the past thirty years, are now chasing high-quality products in every aspect of life, and indulging in new consumption habits.

The pastor versus the populist: Hungary’s new faith faultline, The Guardian

Pastor Gábor Iványi used to be one of Viktor Orban’s closest allies. Now, he’s leading the resistance against the Hungarian Prime Minister and exposing the hypocrisy of the so-called ‘Christian’ government he claims to lead.

Europe’s failure to protect liberty in Hungary, The Atlantic

Although Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been systematically dismantling press freedom in Hungary, the EU has been unable, or unwilling, to crack down on Budapest strongman’s illiberal tendencies and growing concentration of power, write Quentin Aries and Ludovic Lepeltier-Kutasi for The Atlantic.

How Russia and China are sowing division and gaining influence in the Czech Republic, World Politics Review

“With its foggily lit Gothic alleyways, Prague has long had the image of a hotbed of international espionage”. The aggressive influence strategies of both Russian and Chinese intelligence services do little to dispel that narrative, writes Tim Gosling for WPR.

Polish composer’s lost wartime concerto brought to life, The Guardian

The incredible story of how Polish composer Ludomir Różycki’s violin concerto, buried in his garden as he fled the Nazis during WWII, was unearthed, reconstructed and performed decades later.

Central Europe in 2020, Visegrad Insight

Visegrad Insight chief-editor Wojciech Przybylski explains what we can expect to happen in Central Europe this year, and the main potential outcomes of the numerous elections to be held in V4 countries in 2020.

First transport of Jews to Auschwitz was 997 young Slovak women and teens, The Times of Israel

On March 25, 1942, nearly 1,000 young Slovak women and teenagers were sent to Auschwitz in the first official transport of Jews to the Nazi concentration camp. Historian Heather Dune Macadam tells their story in a new book that sheds some light on their hellish experience, and tells the story of the few who managed to survive.