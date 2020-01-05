Prague, Budapest and Bratislava ranked among best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Bratislava, Slovakia – The Czech, Hungarian and Slovak capitals have all been ranked among the best destinations in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

According to an annual ranking compiled by the Big 7 travel website, based on a world-wide survey and taking into account festivity programs and previous city awards, Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik is seen as the most magical place to celebrate the coming of the new year, followed by the Thai island of Koh Phangan, Sydney, New York City and Valparaiso in Chile.

Prague – 8th

Coming right after Vancouver (6th) and Puerto Rico’s San Juan (7th), Prague is considered the 8th best place in the world to spend New Year’s Eve, ahead of Rio de Janeiro and Cape Town. “Regarded by many as an enchanting place to explore rich cultural history and modern nightlife, it’s the eclectic mix of old and new that makes Prague such a great place to enjoy New Year’s Eve”, writes Big 7, concluding: “Whether you choose to go crazy on the Prague Pub Crawl or viewing the fireworks light up the famous [Charles] bridge, you’re sure to enjoy a quality evening”.

Budapest – 21st

“One of the hottest European travel destinations for 2020”, Budapest is “home to a vibrant nightlife that spills out onto the shores of the Danube River for New Year’s Eve”. From the raging wild parties organized in the Hungarian capital’s notorious ruin bars and numerous clubs to dazzling fireworks lighting up the sky above the famous Parliament building, Budapest, ranked 21st in the world behind Paris, may be a choice destination to enjoy New Year’s Eve with your friends, family and close ones.

Bratislava – 47th

And last but not least: Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, also made in unto the top 50. “At what is one of Europe’s most accessible and popular New Year’s Eve celebrations, you’ll be able to enjoy all of the charming traditions that are unique to Slovakia”, all the while enjoying stunning views of the old town as well as an event-packed and dynamic nightlife in the city center and along the shores of the Danube.

Thinking about which awe-inspiring destination to choose to celebrate next New Year’s Eve? Feel free to check out the entire Big 7 ranking!