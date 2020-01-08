‘Behind the Iron Curtain’ book launch to celebrate Velvet Revolution anniversary in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – After the success of their Bratislava workshop at the end of last year, Drs Zuzana Palovic and Gabriela Bereghazyova will be launching their book ‘Czechoslovakia: Behind the Iron Curtain’ in Prague at what should be an exciting and insightful event held at the Czech Foreign Ministry tomorrow morning.

Alongside the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tomas Petricek, and of Dr Ivan Havel, the late Vaclav Havel’s brother, authors Zuzana Palovic and Gabriela Bereghazyova will present their work exploring the good, the bad and the ugly sides of Czechoslovakia’s soviet dream.

The event will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Loretánské náměstí 5) on 9 January at 11:00, and it’s free! Find out more on Facebook.

Raising awareness of Czechoslovakia’s legacy at home and abroad

Through their non-profit organization Global Slovakia, Zuzana Palovic and Gabriela Bereghazyova combine their academic background with their passion for storytelling, and remain dedicated to their mission of ‘sharing Slovakia with the world’. Together, they have released three books, each mapping a different aspect of what they call the ‘Slovak experience’.

Founder Zuzana Palovic and Co-Director Dr Gabriela Bereghazyova recently embarked on a ‘Behind the Iron Curtain’ nation-wide school tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution. After taking them to the far corners of Slovakia, the tour culminated with the official launch of their book in Bratislava at the end of last year.

Their work is also aimed at encouraging business and tourist development and promoting reverse brain drain of Slovakia’s talented workforce.

As part of their greater goal of strengthening Slovakia’s social, cultural and economic ties with the international community, Global Slovakia has co-facilitated innovation and trade missions as well as knowledge exchanges between Slovakia and the U.K. It is currently expanding its operations into the U.S. and Canada where it will take part in an intercontinental roadshow with public and private events to be held in Bratislava, Brussels, London, Toronto, New York and DC.

These events, conducted in collaboration with Slovak and foreign governments, NGOs and other stakeholders in the international Slovak community, aim to raise awareness of Slovakia’s legacy at home and abroad.

Sharing Slovakia with the world

Born behind the Iron Curtain, Zuzana Palovic’s family fled the communist regime as political refugees, before becoming naturalized citizens in Canada. Zuzana went on to study at top international institutions in the United States, the Netherlands and most recently in the United Kingdom, where she completed a PhD in Eastern European migration. Her work claims to delve deeper than that of most CEE experts as she argues that ‘mental revolution’ constitutes the ‘final frontier of transition’.

Gabriela Bereghazyova was born in communist Czechoslovakia, grew up in the transitional Slovakia of the 1990s and witnessed the accession of her country into the European Union during her university years. A scholar in corruption, her work captures the challenges, falls and successes of a metamorphosing Eastern Europe.

Zuzana and Gabriela met while working as part of a team engaged in lobbying across multiple levels of government, business and civil society, as part of the Bratislava city bid. It was here that they became aware of the need to raise the international profile of Slovakia, and that their fruitful cooperation was born.

You can read their full interview here.