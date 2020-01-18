Poland ranks first in food security index in Central and Eastern Europe

Warsaw, Poland – Ranked 24th worldwide in The Economist’s annual ‘Global Food Security Index’ 2019, Poland takes the top spot among Central and Eastern European countries.

Published every year by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the Global Food Security Index ranks more than 110 countries in the world according to how safe, easy and affordable it is to find quality foodstuff and produce.

Logged between Italy and Chile, Poland ranks 24th worldwide with a score of 75.6 out of 100, improving its performance by 0.7 points compared to 2018.

Among the country’s strengths, the study highlights Poland’s nutritional standards, the sufficiency of supply and a good access to financing for farmers, although public expenditure on agricultural R&D remains insufficient, according to the EIU.

The Czech Republic (32nd), Hungary (34th) and Slovakia (47th) – the second-to-last among EU member states despite recording one of the biggest improvements year-on-year – lag slightly behind.

Earlier this month, a report by the European Food Safety Authority had shown that a number of EU countries were particularly vulnerable to food-borne outbreaks, including Slovakia and Poland – whose food safety’s shortcomings came under scrutiny in recent years following a number of multi-country tainted meat scandals and Salmonella outbreaks.

Worldwide, the Economist Intelligence Unit has crowned Singapore number one in terms of food security, followed by Ireland, the United States, Switzerland and Finland – the two latter being ranked first in the “availability” and the “safety & quality” categories, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Norway, Sweden, Canada, the Netherlands and Austria. Ranked 13th overall, Qatar takes the top spot in terms of food affordability, according to the index.