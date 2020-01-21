Far-right candidate enters Poland’s presidential race

Warsaw, Poland – Krzysztof Bosak, a 37-year-old member of the Polish far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party, was chosen as the movement’s pick for this year’s presidential elections, due to be held in May.

An MP since last October’s elections and spokesperson for the party in the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of Parliament, Bosak was previously one of the leaders of the far-right National Movement party and led the ultra-nationalist All-Polish Youth organization, taking part to the organization of Poland’s controversial Independence Day March which critics argue has become a gathering for far-right, nationalist and neo-Nazi groups.

He was already a member of the lower house of Parliament for the League of Polish Families from 2005 to 2007.

At the party’s convention held on Saturday in Warsaw, Bosak narrowly beat opponent Grzegorz Braun in the final round of voting with 163 votes against 146. In his victory speech, Bosak vowed to promote Poland’s traditional and Christian roots, foster patriotism, defend Poland’s independence against the EU and slammed the “excessive statism” of the current PiS-led government.

He also stressed the importance of “economic freedom and private property to help people to retain freedom […] If the society consists of free people, the nation is strong […] This has always been the national democracy’s philosophy”, he said, adding: “Our independence is sliced to pieces and given away to Brussels”.

According to a recent poll, current President Andrzej Duda appears likely to be reelected in May with over 40% support. Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, chosen as the lead opposition candidate for the Civic Platform (PO) last month, trails behind at around 25%.

Independent candidate Szymon Hołownia would come third with nearly 10% of the votes, followed by PSL leader Władyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (7.8%), head of the leftist Spring party Robert Biedron (7.2%). Krzysztof Bosak would come last with 6% of the votes.

Main photo credit: Newspix.pl