French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Poland next month

Warsaw, Poland – French President Emmanuel Macron is due to pay an official two-day visit to Poland in early February, local media reported.

According to an announcement by the Elysée Palace, the French President will come to Poland on February 3 – 4, visiting both the capital Warsaw and Krakow, the country’s second largest city, during his stay.

Polish presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski had already announced in December that Macron was expected to visit Poland in February 2020.

Macron’s trip to Poland, one of the last remaining EU countries he hasn’t visited since his election in 2017, has been long in the making and repeatedly postponed over the past two years following frequent clashes between Paris and Warsaw on a wide range of issues, including migration, rule of law, EU budget negotiations and climate change.

The will be the first visit of a French President to Poland since 2013.

Already marked by growing tensions since the victory of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party in 2015, French-Polish relations took a turn for the worse the following year after the Polish government abruptly abandoned plans to purchase 50 Airbus-manufactured Caracal military helicopters.

Both countries have since then continued to cross swords on a number of occasions. Macron has regularly criticized Poland for its stance on migration, climate change and the controversial judicial reforms it’s trying to push through, while Warsaw didn’t mince its words either when calling France “the sick man of Europe” at the height of the yellow vest crisis or slamming the French President’s comments about a “brain-dead” NATO as deeply irresponsible.

According to analysts, Macron’s visit could help reset relations between two of the biggest EU countries.

