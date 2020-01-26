KafkaDigest: Central Europe in the Spotlight

Every Sunday, check out our weekly press roundup of the best pieces and most insightful articles on Central Europe in international media (note: access to some of them might be restricted to subscribers only).

Make no mistake: Poland and Hungary aren’t the only EU states abusing the law, The Guardian

Democratic backsliding and non-respect for the rule of law are becoming an EU-wide trend, argues Agata Gostyńska-Jakubowska from the Brussels-based Centre for European Reform, and not only restricted to Hungary and Poland.

Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin?, The Jerusalem Post

An insightful summary of the complex politics and diplomatic feuding surrounding the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, with two conflicting commemorative events to be held in Poland and Israel.

Poland’s ruling party should stop nobbling judges, The Economist

A must-read piece to understand why the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s judicial reforms are not only a threat to democracy in Poland, but to the rule of law in general throughout the EU.

‘Like Noah’s ark’: Polish art collection with chequered history back on show, The Guardian

The Guardian‘s Central European correspondent Shaun Walker delves deep into the tumultuous history of the Czartoryski art collection, one of the most varied in Europe back on display after decades of neglect.

From Communist-era roots to cash cows: Poland’s gaming industry takes on the world, Reuters

After the success of CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise, Poland’s thriving gaming sector is becoming one of the industry leaders in the world, with roots dating back to the communist era.

Main photo credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel