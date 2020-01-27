Lewandowski equals Gerd Müller’s long-standing Bundesliga record

Kraków, Poland – Another weekend, another record for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, who was the single highest scorer in Europe last year, leveled Gerd Müller’s long-standing Bundesliga record for most goals after 19 rounds of fixtures by scoring for the 21st time this season in Bayern Munich’s 5-0 demolition of Schalke. The German legend set the bar pretty high back in the 1972/73 season and went on to score 36 goals. With this victory and Leipzig’s 2:0 defeat, Bayern is back at the top of the table with one point advantage.

Lewandowski, who is also the highest-scoring foreign player of all time in the Bundesliga, wasn’t the only Polish player who scored this weekend. In Italy, Paweł Dawidowicz helped his Hellas Verona win 3:0 against Lecce after scoring his first-ever goal for the club since signing for them back in August 2018. They are 9th in Seria A after remaining unbeaten in the last five games.

In the late kick-off on Sunday night, Piotr Zieliński was the architect of the end of Juventus’ impressive five games winning streak in Serie A. He scored the opening goal in the 2:1 victory against the reigning champions midway through the second half, finishing on the rebound after Wojciech Szczesny pushed Lorenzo Insigne’s shot back into the danger zone. Zieliński was substituted in the 81st minute, while Arkadisuz Milik was replaced by Fernando Llorente in the last few minutes of the game.

In England, Kamil Grosicki scored for Hull for the first time this year in a 2:1 defeat against Chelsea. The Blues dominated the game and scored once in each half, but it was the Polish midfielder who made the game more suspense as his free-kick from the edge of the box took a massive deflection to land in the back of the net. However, Frank Lampard’s team held on to edge victory and ensured their place in Monday’s fifth-round draw. In the same competition, Jan Bednarek played 90 minutes in Southampton’s draw against Tottenham.

It wasn’t only forwards who dominated this weekend, but also a goalkeeper. Bartłomiej Drągowski was the hero of Fiorentina who drew with Genoa at home after saving a penalty in the first half. This was his second save of the season from the spot-kick as he did the same last year in a game against Lazio and Felipe Caicedo.

By Valentino Komusar

Valentino lived in Croatia for 23 years before moving to Sunderland in the UK for his Master’s Degree in Sports Journalism. He is now living in Kraków, Poland, and works as a sports journalist in Croatia for Vecernji and Goal.