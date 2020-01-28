Czech passport is most powerful in Central and Eastern Europe

Prague, Czech Republic – Giving visa-free access to a whooping total of 183 countries in the world, the Czech passport is the most powerful travel document among Central and Eastern European countries.

As the 9th most powerful in the world, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index released earlier this month, the Czech passport’s might is tied with the one from New Zealand, Malta, Canada and Australia, and outperforms any other country in the wider CEE region. Czech citizens only need prior visas to travel to 43 destination in the world, including Russia, Australia, China, Vietnam (for now), India and Cuba.

Providing free access without the need for prior visa to 181 countries, both the Slovak and Hungarian passports are tied at the 10th position worldwide, along with Lithuania.

The Polish passport is only ranked 14th worldwide, providing its holders free entrance to 176 countries around the globe. Note that it’s one of the least powerful passports among EU member states, topping only Cyprus (174 countries), Romania (172), Bulgaria (171) and Croatia (169).

Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Henley Passport Index ranks, every year, all the countries in the world according to the number of destinations national passport holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the 2020 ranking, the Japanese passport is the single most powerful in the world, enabling its holders to travel to 191 countries without any need for a visa. It’s followed by passport holders from Singapore (190 countries), South Korea, Germany (189 countries each), Italy, Finland (188), Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187), Sweden and France (186).

Tied at the 8th position worldwide, the U.S. and U.K. passports give visa-free access to a total of 184 countries.

At the bottom end of the ranking, the five least powerful travel documents in the world are the Afghan passport (26 countries with visa-free access), followed by the Iraqi (28), Syrian (29), Pakistani and Somalian ones (both 32).