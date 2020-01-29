The Orbán years: A look back on one decade of unchecked power and mixed results

Budapest, Hungary – May 29, 2020, will mark the 10-year anniversary of Viktor Orban’s rise to power as Hungary’s Prime Minister. Such a political longevity, especially rare among EU countries, makes him an key and central political figure in Europe. But his extensive media exposure, although partly due to this political feat, also stems from his notoriously stormy relationship with the EU.

In Western Europe, Orban regularly comes under fierce criticism for his positions and rhetoric. “The godfather of illiberalism”, “Budapest’s strongman” or the “populist-conservative Prime Minister”: Orban is more often than not portrayed in a controversial light in Western media, which nonetheless usually addresses the topic in a neutral, descriptive way rather than a real analytical one. This article seeks to shed some light on Orban’s 10-year rule.

To understand the current situation in Hungary, one needs to look back on what came before and examine the historical background of post-communist Hungary. Hungary’s shift from a Soviet satellite to a Western-oriented liberal democracy was – as elsewhere in the region – brutal, reinforced by the EU’s demands to speed up the accession process. In order for Hungary to join the club of free-market economies and liberal democracies, Hungary had to reproduce the Western European model. This transitional period was, in effect, far from miraculous, and many parts of the population were left behind.

To make matters worse, the economic transition paved the way for higher unemployment and greater social inequalities. It was a choc for the populations tant que the former socialist republics – despite their level of debt – had been able to maintain the illusion of economic robustness. With the abrupt arrival of economic competition, the daily lives of many Hungarians deteriorated, while some cities and regions were left behind, unable to share the spoils of foreign investments and renewed economic growth. In that sense, it appears impossible to compare, today, the situation of villages like Gyöngyöspata, Hejőszalonta or Törökszentmiklós, or of a city like Ózd, with the state of larger metropolises such as Budapest, Debrecen or Szeged.

Post-communist Hungary: from democratic transition to the 2008 economic crisis

Following the collapse of communism, Hungary underwent a series of political changes and a rapid string of changing governments. At first, Hungarians automatically rejected left-leaning parties by association with the communist party that had ruled over the country from 1946 to 1989. During the 1990 legislative elections, the MSZP (Magyar Szocialista Párt) Socialist Party gathered only 11% of the votes. The first post-communist, democratically elected government of Hungary was thus ruled by a right-wing, Christian-democratic coalition.

The new, inexperienced government was often labelled as ‘varázsló tanítványai‘ (sorcerer’s apprentice) and lost the 1994 elections despite pushing through much-needed and significant structural reforms. But at that time, Hungarian voters were largely dissatisfied with the brutal and unexpected socio-economic consequences of the shift from a planned to a free-market economy. From 1994 to 2002, Hungary saw a regular rotating from right to left-wing governments.

In 2004, Hungary joined the European Union, a symbol and expression of the considerable progress that had been made throughout the 1990s. Less than five years later, the country was hit hard by the 2008 financial and economic crisis. In 2009, the country’s GDP shrunk by no less than 6.6%. On top of the many hardships linked to the worldwide recession, the socialist MSZP party implemented measures recommended by the International Monetary Fund, measures that required strong sacrifices from a population already on edge. At the same time, a political scandal involving then-Prime Minister and MSZP leader Ferenc Gyurcsány came as the final straw in a long list of grievances.

Secretly wiretapped and recorded during a meeting with members of his MSZP party, Ferenc Gyurcsány said that he had “lied day and night to Hungarians” and was overheard to be considering additional austerity measures. Mass protests broke out, eventually forcing Ferenc Gyurcsány to resign in March 2009. Gordon Bajnai then briefly led, for more than one year, a transitional government of experts and pushed through most of the IMF and the EU’s reforms.

2010: Viktor Orban’s Fidesz come-back to power

Unsurprisingly, the May 2010 legislative elections were easily won by Fidesz and its Christian-democratic ally, KDNP, in an unprecedented victory in the country’s history with the conservative coalition gathering 54% of the votes and two-thirds of the Parliament’s seats. This ‘super-majority’ gave Viktor Orban’s government huge leeway and left a deep imprint on the Hungarian political landscape – with harsh consequences for opposition parties. The new government had free reins to implement numerous reforms “to push the country forward” – according to the Prime Minister’s own words – but also to destroy, for both ideological and political reasons, part of what MSZP had done before.

The first steps of the second Orban government were marked by the passing of a new constitutional law (which came into effect in 2012), supposed to scrap the communist legacy of the former Constitution which, although amended on many occasions, was drafted in 1949. This new law came under fierce criticism from the opposition and from abroad, particularly from the EU. According to the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission, the new Constitution undermined the rule of law, threatened the checks-and-balances system and jeopardized the freedom of the press. The law also illustrated the government’s agenda to put traditional and conservative values at the heart of its policies: Hungary’s Christian roots, the definition of a couple as the union between a man and a woman or the statement that foetus are considered living beings were all added in Hungary’s Constitution.

Simultaneously to Orban’s growing domination of his country’s political landscape and, by extension, of the rest of society, the left-wing opposition made a dire strategic mistake that paved the way for their defeat 2014. After losing the 2010 elections, the main leaders of MSZP – Ferenc Gyurcsány, Gordon Bajnai and Attila Meszterházy – appeared unable to agree on more or less anything. Tensions increased and Gyurcsány ended up leaving the party to found the Democratic Coalition (Démokratikus Koalíció), while Bajnai created the Together (Együtt) party. The opposition’s deep divisions and inability to build up a common platform only facilitated Orban’s power grab.

A look-back on Viktor Orban’s actions at home

On the economic front, the track record of the Orban governments II, III and IV are, broadly speaking, rather positive. Growth is here: since 2010, the Hungarian economy only went through one year of recession (-1.6% in 2010), while the average GDP growth rate over the last 10 years stood at more than 2.5% (and close to 5% in 2017 and 2018). Evidently, Hungary’s growth should also be linked to external factors, including the EU structural funds and the overall good state of the world economy. At home, road and railway infrastructure were the sectors that made the greatest progress and attracted the most investments. On the downside, the government has failed to properly up funding in key areas, like education and health.

Hungarians appear increasingly critical of the unnecessary and sometimes reckless spending of the government, either for the renovation or construction of new sports complex or for some political campaigns (like during the 2016 National Consultation of October). The fluidity and dynamism of the labour market in Hungary is another good sign of the healthy state of its economy. Hungary’s unemployment rate of 3.4% is the fifth lowest in the EU.

It is however important to also take into account the important share of precarious and unsteady jobs. Hungary also has the fourth lowest minimum wage among EU economies – although both the minimum wage and households’ living standards have been steadily increasing since 1990.

Despite these promising economic achievements, one fundamental question remains: how will the Hungarian economy react in the coming years when the world’s economic growth slows down and EU structural funds diminish? In the face of these challenges, two of the Hungarian economy’s biggest structural problems – which Prime Minister Viktor Orban failed to address in his ten years in office – could have a dire impact on the country’s future growth and development.

First, the Hungarian economy remains excessively dependent on Germany, particularly investments made by German companies that establish themselves in Hungary, wooed by the country’s low labour costs. Germany alone is the recipient of 27% of Hungary’s exports.

Second, Hungary is facing a dramatic demographic decline. Since 1990, Hungary lost more than half a million inhabitants (over 5% of its total population) And while the government attempts to upend this trend by implementing a pro-natalist policy, both the government’s financial incentives and spurring rhetoric haven’t achieved much yet. This trend is all the more worrying considering that emigration primarily concerns Hungary’s youth.

On the social front, Viktor Orban’s policy is far less encouraging and cause for celebration. His government’s policies continue to favour the upper classes to the detriment of Hungary’s middle and working classes – a reality that even the government’s pre-electoral gifts and handouts to retirees and low-income households cannot hide.

More broadly speaking, Orban’s governments have largely ignored the state and situation of the marginalized fringes of society. In late 2018, the government passed a law to criminalize homelessness, now inscribed in the Constitution. The fate and treatment of Hungary’s Roma highly-marginalized population is hardly better, quite the contrary, and their situation has hardly changed an inch over the past ten years – as exemplified by the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling condemning Hungary for its failure to protect the Roma minority in the Király case.

Widespread corruption and cronyism remains another significant problem for Hungary. Since 2015, corruption has steadily increased under the Orban governments, with Hungary now ranked second to last in the European Union, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

Last but not least, impossible to talk about Orban’s rule without mentioning the democratic backsliding and moves to undermine the rule of law – exemplified by the fact that Hungary went from a “free” to “semi-free” democracy, according to Freedom House. Press freedom has been one of the greatest victims of the Orban era. In 2011, the government passed a media law that faced harsh criticism both at home and abroad, including from the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission. Hungarian authorities eventually amended the original draft of the law and reached a compromise with the EU.

But the situation has continued to deteriorate along the years, leading, among other worrying developments, to the bankruptcy or shutting down of several prominent national media and newspapers, like Nepszabadsag and Magyar Nemzeten in 2017 or Heti Valaszen the next year. According to Reporters without Borders, Hungary dropped 14 spots in the international raking on press freedom in 2018, falling to the 87th position in 2019 out of the 180 surveyed countries.

More broadly speaking, Prime Minister Orban hasn’t addressed Hungarian society’s structural problems, or even worryingly worsened them, while centering almost his entire domestic policy around the sole topic of immigration. The Hungarian PM played on and manipulated the fears of the population regarding so-called “mass migration”, as exemplified by the fact that his opposition to the EU’s migrant quotas scheme has been met with large approval from the population.

A look back on Viktor Orban’s actions abroad

Under Viktor Orban’s rule, Hungary appears to have found an undeniable role to play in Central Europe, as well as in the EU as a whole, despite the numerous controversies associated with his foreign policy stances.

At the regional level, Hungary is a fully-fledged and key member of the Visegrad Group. During the past decade, the V4 grouping gained in strength and visibility at the EU level and managed to present a common position on a number of issues. The group’s signature topic, immigration, handed Hungary and its allies their first big win in their battle against the EU, which was, and still is, unable to reach a European-wide agreement on the topic. The Visegrad Group has now become a key player of the EU debate on immigration, and has for now not been subject to any kind of reprisals, whether financial or institutional, despite their refusal to comply with EU demands.

The topic of immigration is a clear expression of the solidarity Visegrad countries want to display. Also worth mentioning is the ‘special relationship’ between Hungary and Poland, both under threat from the Article 7 procedure and potential EU sanctions due to democratic backsliding. All these areas of cooperation between Central European countries should be balanced with undeniable disagreements between V4 countries, for instance regarding their relations with Russia. Hungary has also taken center stage in its regional neighbouring on the topic of EU enlargement, as expressed by the government’s strong efforts to facilitate Croatia’s EU membership during its EU presidency in 2012.

Hungary has become increasingly active in the Western Balkans over the past few years, a region where it has been multiplying trade deals and actively lobbies in favour for them joining the EU in a near future. The nomination of Hungary’s Olivér Várhelyi as the EU Commissioner in charge of Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy in 2019 gave even more weight to Hungary’s vested interests in the region. But Hungary’s relations with some of its neighbours are also going, in some cases, through a rough patch. As expressed by Hungary’s relations with Ukraine, which have deteriorated significantly over the past years. The diplomatic rift was initially sparked by Ukraine’s decision to pass a law restricting the use of minority language, and thus undermining the use of Hungarian minorities’ language in the country. Since then, Hungary has blocked any attempt by the Ukrainian government to move closer to the EU and NATO.

Viktor Orban’s government has put a lot of energy to bolster relations with Hungarian minorities living in neighbouring countries (Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia). Apart from granting Hungarian citizenship to many of them, the government has funded many cultural and educational projects to help Hungarian minorities abroad preserve and safeguard their language, culture and traditions.

At the EU level, relations between Brussels and Budapest are, more often than not, incredibly stormy and tumultuous. Tensions reached an all-time high with the largely symbolic vote of the European Parliament in September 2018 to launch the article 7 procedure, a so-called “nuclear-option” that could theoretically strip Hungary of its voting rights at the European Council.

The Hungarian government played on these frequent clashes to blame the EU bureaucracy and accuse them of trying to force multiculturalism on EU countries and to facilitate a mass immigration process favoured by the world’s financial elites and its lobbies (most notably, those gravitating around Hungarian-born philanthropist George Soros). Taking a step back, this growing diplomatic rift between Hungary and the EU enabled both sides to legitimize and pursue their ‘domestic policy goals’.

Evidently, the Hungarian Premier has now become the standard bearer and most outspoken spokesman of an alternative to the EU agenda: illiberalism. Over the past few years, Orban has tried to turn his domestic policy as a credible alternative to the liberal model most widespread in Europe. His ideology opposes multiculturalism, criticizes values and customs seen as too liberal and promotes a social-conservative approach to spearhead a come-back to traditional values – such as marriage, family and religion. In Orban’s illiberal mindset, no obstacle – whether the rule of law, democratic institutions or individual rights – should have the right to stand in the way of the ‘common good’.

In other words – in the PM’s worldview – supposedly faithfully respecting and serving the people’s interests justifies not respecting a set of democratic values and principles. Orban thus positions itself in opposition to the liberal and progressive model promoted by French President Emmanuel and has, in this ideological clash, positioned himself as a key political figure in the EU. We also shouldn’t fail to mention the importance gained by Fidesz at the European level following its landslide victories in the 2014 and 2019 European Parliament elections.

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has become a prominent actor in the European People’s Party (EPP) over the last few years, even though its increasingly radical positions have led to a growing gap with its right-wing conservative allies and paved the way for Fidesz’ temporary suspension from the EPP last year. Considering the Hungarian population’s predominantly pro-EU stance and the fact that the Premier has little room for manoeuvre on that front, this struggle could mark a turning point in Viktor Orban’s EU policy.

Orban’s Hungary also stood out on the international scene by fostering closer ties with three of the world’s main powers: China, Russia and Turkey. Hungary’s EU partners were vocal critics of Budapest’s rapprochement with these three autocratic states, prompted by the fear that such relations could harm the EU as a whole in the long run. Hungary’s repeated vetoes of EU measures meant to placate its Chinese and Russian allies only reinforce this view among European partners.

Prime Minister Orban was also keen to develop close relations with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Turkey. In this bilateral context, Hungary plays on a cultural particularity that makes it close to Turkic-speaking countries: through its history and language, Hungary claims a cultural, linguistic and historical link with Turkey and, more generally, other Turkic-speaking nations. In 2018, Hungary became an observer in the Turkic Council gathering five countries cooperating in the fields of economy, energy and, most importantly, culture. Hungary has since then intensified cultural and economic exchanges with those countries and even took part in the world nomad games.

In power for almost ten years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rule came with undeniably mixed results. Although the good state of the Hungarian economy has been meet with approval by large parts of the population, his social polices remain riddled with shortcomings. On the international stage, Orban has upped Hungary’s involvement by becoming a key player in Central and Eastern Europe and, more broadly, in the EU. This broad observation is however tarnished by Hungary’s propensity to lead a dangerously individualist foreign policy.

Ten years after coming back to power, Orban remains highly popular in Hungary and is therefore expected to easily win the 2022 parliamentary elections. His popularity is especially strong among Hungary’s upper classes, elderly, rural populations and Hungarian minorities in neighbouring countries. The country’s youth and more urban populations remain, on the contrary, beyond his reach. An echo of the country’s tumultuous history, many Hungarians see in Orban the stereotypical figure of the strong and powerful political leader able to defend the people’s interests against foreign threats. Orban has, for now, been able to embody such a figure and therefore to cater to the needs and expectations of large parts of Hungary’s electorate.

However, his political victories and electoral successes are also, in some ways, due more to the opposition’s weaknesses to his own tangible achievements. Keeping a particularly bad memory of the previous socialist-led governments, many voters will stick to the belief that Orban represents, for better or worse, a more convenient alternative. Although the PM’s authoritarian tendencies should rightfully be a cause for concern, Hungary remains, today, a democracy, with an opposition starting to get organized and gain momentum, including thanks to a young base and through social media. Last October’s municipal elections brought proof that change is still possible as long as the ‘sacred union’ between opposition parties can endure and survive until the next 2022 legislative elections.

