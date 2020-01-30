Poland and Hungary have among highest number of train accidents in the EU

Budapest, Hungary – Train accidents were particularly common in Poland and Hungary, recent EU figures show.

According to Eurostat, Poland and Hungary recorded the second and third-highest number of rail accidents in the EU in 2018. With respectively 275 and 162 accidents over 12 months, Poland and Hungary only came behind Germany, where more than 300 railway accidents occurred.

While the number of accidents decreased by nearly 40% in Poland since 2010, it rose by 12% in Hungary over the same period. In 2018, both countries accounted for exactly 25% of all train accidents in the EU.

Other EU countries where railway accidents reached high levels include Romania (132), France (119) and Italy (109).

Czech Republic (89 train accidents in 2018) and Slovakia (63) came way behind their two Central European neighbours.

If you’re thinking about travelling by train, you might rightfully consider the safest places to do so. According to EU data, the countries that had the least train accidents over the year were Luxembourg (2), Ireland (6), Denmark (10), Slovenia (14), Finland and Lithuania (both 15).

In total, exactly 1,721 rail accidents were recorded in the EU in 2018, its lowest level in the past decade and down by nearly 25% compared to 2010. As a result of these accidents, a total of 885 persons were killed while 760 were said to have been seriously injured.

The most common accidents were caused came from unauthorized persons on the railway tracks hit by a train – which accounted for more than half of the total number of train accidents in the EU – and level crossing accidents involving pedestrians (around one-fourth of accidents).