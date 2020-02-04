Only 2% of Czechs unable to pay utility bills on time, shows new study

Prague, Czech Republic – According to new figures released by the EU’s statistical office, only 2.1% of Czech households were unable to pay their utility bills on time in the past 12 months.

The Czech Republic boasts the second lowest rate among EU member states, bested only by the Netherlands, where 1.5% of households had trouble paying their bills (heating, gas, electricity, water, etc.) on time.

The other lowest rates were found in Sweden (2.2%), Austria (2.4%), Germany (3%) and Luxembourg (3.6%).

With 6.3% of households unable to pay their bills on time, Poland is the only other Central European country below the EU average (6.6%).

Households in Slovakia (7.9%) and Hungary (11.1%) appeared to be more struggling to pay their utility bills on time – but still far from the difficulties faced by people in Greece (35.6%), Bulgaria (30.1%), Croatia (17.5%), Romania (14.4%) and Slovenia (12.5%).

These data were collected as part of the annual EU survey on income and living conditions.