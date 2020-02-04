Weekend roundup: Piątek debut and more goals for Lewandowski

Kraków, Poland – After a year in AC Milan, Polish striker Krzysztof Piątek signed for a Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin last month and debuted this weekend after coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute of a goalless draw against Schalke. After the game, he said: “I am ready and can’t wait to start scoring. Today, I had three shots in 30 minutes and I think that in the next game I will score.” This Tuesday, Hertha face Schalke once again, but this time in a DFB cup’s quarter-final.

Bundesliga’s top goal scorer, Robert Lewandowski, scored his 22nd league goal of the season in Bayern’s 3:1 victory against Mainz away from home. He is well on his way to break the Gerd Muller’s record who scored 40 goals during the season of 1971/72. On the other side, Polish goalkeeper Rafał Gikiewicz had an afternoon to forget after Union Berlin lost 5:0 to a rampant Borussia Dortmund side. Erling Haaland stole the show one more time with two goals scored.

In the Premier League, one more Polish goalkeeper didn’t enjoy his Saturday. Łukasz Fabiański’s West Ham drew with Brighton 3:3 despite leading 3:1 with 15 minutes to go. The Czech midfielder Tomáš Souček debuted for the Hammers. In Liverpool, Jan Bednarek’s Southampton suffered a heavy 4:0 defeat by the hands of the champions to be. In Serie A, the central stage belonged to Juventus after returning to winning ways in a 3:0 victory over Fiorentina. Wojciech Szczęsny kept the clean sheet, while on the other side of the pitch Bartłomiej Drągowski felt the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo who scored two past him.

Just like Szczęsny, the Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka kept his net untouched in a Newcastle’s 0:0 draw against Norwich who also had Ondrej Duda in their first 11. Over in Belgium, Patrik Hrošovský scored the only and winning goal for his Genk against Charleroi when in the 39th minute, when he beautifully sent the ball into the net with his back heel. The Slovak midfielder Juraj Kucka scored a goal for Parma in their 2:2 draw away from home to Cagliari while in the Netherlands, Róbert Boženík debuted for Feyenoord and Robert Mak did the same for the Turkish’s side Konyaspor.

In the same league, the Czech forward, Milan Škoda scored his third league goal of the season and the only goal for his Rizespor in a 2:1 defeat at home to Besiktas. His compatriot, Patrick Schick, scored as well. Leipzig drew 2:2 against Borussia Mönchengladbach and resigned their top spot to Bayern who is now one point ahead of them.

By Valentino Komusar

Valentino lived in Croatia for 23 years before moving to Sunderland in the UK for his Master’s Degree in Sports Journalism. He is now living in Kraków, Poland.