Korean Air to launch Budapest-Seoul route in May

Budapest, Hungary – Korean Air announced it will launch a new seasonal route offering direct flights between Budapest and Seoul later this year.

According to initial reports, the South Korean national carrier will operate the connection between Seoul’s Incheon and Budapest airports three times a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) from May 23 to October 17, 2020.

According to a statement released by Budapest Airport, Korean Air’s decision to connect both countries’ capital cities “more than proves the high demand in this growing market and to and from north-east Asia generally”.

Korean Air, which will be competing with Poland’s national carrier LOT on this specific route, announced that the new Budapest-Seoul flights will “reinforce its competitiveness in its network to Europe and take an advantageous position in the East European market”.

Budapest will become the South Korean national airline’s 15th destination in Europe. The carrier also plans to launch twice-weekly cargo flights between Budapest and Seoul starting in late February to address the growing demand in the air freight sector.

“With the sharp boost of air cargo demand to Hungary due to the important of mobile devices from China and e-commerce from Korea, Korean Air forecasts improved profitability by developing the new cargo market”, the company announced.

In 2019, Korean Air served more than 26 million passengers worldwide, operating 460 flights every day with its fleet of nearly 170 aircraft.

