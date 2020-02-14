5 Valentine’s Date Nights In And Around Prague

Article written by Benny Water and originally published by Oko! Magazine, an official partner of Kafkadesk.

Prague is well known to be a romantic city, but with such a large amount of choices in restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go, especially on a night like Valentine’s day. Today, Oko! wants to help by offering you our selection of 5 great places for a romantic date night.

If you are not a big eater but enjoy a nice glass or a bottle of prosecco together with some savory snacks, the Prosekárna Slezská is perfect for you! Upon entry, it seems like a small prosecco shop, but once you venture downstairs you will find a cozy lounge area with comfortable couches and even a fireplace.

Slezská 48, 120 00 Praha 2-Vinohrady

At the Cave d’Adrien, you will find a wide selection of French wines carefully selected by Adrien himself, with his expertise you will for sure be able to find the perfect wine for you. Together with live music and a variety of french cheeses and sliced meats, the evening will undoubtedly be memorable.

Americká 649, 120 00 Praha 2-Vinohrady

For those who enjoy quality dining, Portfolio Restaurant in Prague offers a tasty looking seven-course Valentine’s Day menu at 1,990 Kc…

You can read the full article on Oko! Magazine’s website right here!