Pope Francis voted third most admired person in Poland

Warsaw, Poland – Pope Francis is the third most admired living public figure in Poland, according to the results from a 2019 international YouGov survey.

The current pontiff, who received an “admiration score” of 17% among Polish respondents, is topped only by journalist, philanthropist and social activist Jerzy Owsiak (22.5%) and Anna Dymna (19%), a famous Polish TV and cinema actress actively involved in numerous charity projects.

The other most admired men in Poland include the Dalai Lama, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Robert Lewandowski, Donald Tusk, Elon Musk, Andrzej Duda and Lech Walesa.

Apart from Anna Dymna, the other most popular and looked-up-to female public figures among the Polish population includes mountaineer, writer and sportswoman Martyna Wojciechowska, Queen Elizabeth II, Michelle Obama, lawyer and former First Lady Jolanta Kwaśniewska, Angelina Jolie, Angela Merkel and Beta Szydlo.

Who does the world look up to: Bill Gates and Michelle Obama

Worldwide, Microsoft founder Bill Gates remains, as in all other previous YouGov studies, the most admired man in the world, ahead of former U.S. President Barack Obama. The third to fifth places are all occupied by Chinese figures: actor and martial artist Jackie Chan, President Xi Jinping and tech billionaire Jack Ma.

Narendra Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dalai Lama, Lionel Messi and Vladimir Putin make up the rest of the 10 most admired men in the world, according to the 2019 YouGov poll. Pope Francis comes at the 15th position, behind Elon Musk (13th) and Donald Trump (14th).

Michelle Obama tops the charts as the most admired woman in the world, ahead of TV celebrity and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie – former number one dropping to third position – Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Watson.

Other female public figures people around the world admire the most include two current first ladies – China’s Peng Liyuan (7th) and the U.S.’s Melania Trump (19th) – former or current heads of state and government – Angela Merkel (12th) and Theresa May (18th) – as well as many figures from the world of entertainment and show-business such as Taylor Swift (10th), Madonna (11th) and Ellen DeGeneres (15th).

The Obamas most admired people in the United States

In the U.S. alone, Barack Obama is the most popular public figure, followed by Donald Trump, Clint Eastwood, Bill Gates and Dwayne Johnson. Michelle Obama also comes first in the female category, ahead of Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Melania Trump, Ellen DeGeneres and Queen Elizabeth II.

These results are based on a YouGov studies conducted in 41 countries across the world, with more than 42,000 people asked to answer the following question: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

Main photo credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile, via Getty Images