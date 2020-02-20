Why Budapest is a millennial tourist hotspot

Budapest, Hungary – Once forgotten and pushed to one side, Budapest is now – rightfully – recognised as one of the most exciting cities in Europe, and a fantastic holiday destination.

In fact, Hungary’s capital is now a millennial tourist hotspot, reeling in young backpackers, long-weekenders, hipster festival-goers alike. Split in half by the Danube River, Budapest is a mismatch of contradictions; dramatic baroque architecture and contemporary concrete, calming thermal baths and vibrant nightlife, peaceful green parks and bustling food halls… It’s not difficult to see why visitors fall in love with this treasure of a city.

Don’t believe us? Here are four reasons why millennials are loving the beautiful city of Budapest.

It’s ridiculously cheap to eat and drink

You know us millennials, always spending our hard-earned cash on avocados rather than buying houses. All joking aside, our generation is extremely conscious and confused about our financial situation – simultaneously split between saving up and wanting to explore the world.

The affordability of Budapest means that cash-strapped millennials can do both, making it the perfect holiday destination for this generation.

In particular, the Hungarian capital is known for having the cheapest drinks in Europe, with the price of an average beer coming in at £0.88, and a glass of wine costing £0.91.

Eating out is also extremely affordable. So whether you’re eating some famous Hungarian sausage at the Central Market or heading to a restaurant to sample some traditional goulash, you’re going to be in for a treat — and so will your wallet.

There’s a huge array of extravagant sights & fun activities

Tipped as one of this year’s biggest travel trends is the rise of the “all-amusive” holiday.

If you’re not familiar, the concept – as described on this travel predictions rundown – is that of a holiday destination that offers all of a tourist’s favourite activities and sights close together. Sounds pretty perfect for time-poor and cash-strapped millennials, doesn’t it?

Budapest is a prime example of an all-amusive tourist hotspot. If it’s awe-inspiring sights you’re after, the city contains all sorts of amazing attractions and architecture, from the gloriously Gothic Parliament Building to historic Heroes’ Square, to the ornate St. Stephen’s Basilica and the Danube Promenade.

There are countless things to do as well: walking city tours, river cruises, museum trips, escape rooms, opera viewings, and much, much more…

The nightlife is pretty great too

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down, either. Budapest has a buzzing nightlife scene and there’s to do and see.

If you fancy a slower pace or you’re on a romantic trip, there are some lovely restaurants and intimate bars to visit where you can sip cocktails and Hungarian wine or try traditional dishes.

Likewise, if you’re going to Budapest with a bunch of friends, then there are bars, pubs and clubs a-plenty. Visiting on a stag do? There are even casinos in the city so that you can have a classy poker night; just remember to bring your passport so that you’re let in, and try to brush up on your blackjack knowledge first (this article will give you a quick rundown of the rules and some handy tips).

Whatever you decide to do, you need to hit up Budapest’s quirky ‘ruin bars’.

Usually found in the historic Jewish quarter, ruin bars are shabby, neglected buildings that have been transformed into the coolest bars in the city — perfect for hipster millennials. Ruin bars are mazes of multiple bars and dance-floors, full of mismatched furniture and haphazard decorations; you’re bound to have an unforgettable night if you go.

The Turkish Baths give you a chance to pamper and heal

Talk to any millennial and they’ll probably tell you that modern life is stressful, hectic and pretty overwhelming a lot of the time. We’re a fraught generation, lacking the laid-back vibes of Generation Z or the rigid certainty of baby boomers.

As a result, we all need a bit of R&R… and the Turkish Baths of Budapest are perfect for just that.

Budapest boasts dozens of amazing Turkish baths that are powered by the thermal springs that surround the city. Thought to have healing powers, the baths have been used by locals for centuries to relax and de-stress. The centuries-old architecture is pretty spectacular too; there are much worse ways to wile away the time.

The top three Turkish Baths in Budapest to try as a tourist are Gellert, Szechenyi, and Rudas – so grab a towel and your flip-flops and head off for an afternoon of relaxation and fun!

There you have it: four reasons why Budapest is a millennial tourist hotspot, and countless reasons to visit. Time to book that flight and get exploring.