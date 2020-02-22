Five cosy Prague cafes you should know about

Article written by Benny Water and originally published by Oko! Magazine, an official partner of Kafkadesk.

Even though the authentic Prague cafe society does no longer exists the way it used to, with only a hand full of establishments remaining and reminding us of the social epicenters they once represented.

Some argue a new style of cafe society, represented by frappes, iced coffee, and trendy bistros has become the social and cultural focus of the 21st century.

Recently it almost seems like every week a new bistro or cafe opens, some good, some obvious tourist traps we all have our favorites, and so do we here at Oko!, so much so that it can sometimes feel like we never leave our neighborhoods yet it is when we venture outside of our comfort zones that we tend to stumble upon real gems.

In that spirit, we would like to present you with five of our favorite coffee shops in Prague that are definitely worth the extra five minutes of public transport.

Cafe SUSU is a rather small and very cute Korean coffee shop seating 5-7 small tables, with good coffee, tea and tasty homemade lemonade they have something to drink for everyone.

When visiting SUSU, you won’t find your classic medovnik and strudle; instead a variety of amazing Korean treats are available and will give any adventurous eater a really good time.

Address: Školská 14, Praha 1, 110 00

New on the Prague scene, Votre Plaisir is a tiny coffee shop/patisserie located in the center of Prague 1. Where you can buy and taste some of the best high-end French pastries available in the city.

Made in limited quantity daily, their pastries don’t just taste amazing but also look like small pieces of art and go very well with a good cup of coffee which they will also be happy to serve you.

Address: Klimentská 1246/1, 110 00 Nové Město

You can read the full article on Oko! Magazine’s website right here!