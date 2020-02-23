KafkaDigest: Central Europe in the Spotlight

Every Sunday, check out our weekly press roundup of the best pieces and most insightful articles on Central Europe in international media (note: access to some of them might be restricted to subscribers only).

Europe’s unfinished (Western) transformation, Carnegie Europe

Live from the 2020 Munich Security Conference, Carnegie Europe’s Judy Dempsey shows how France’s Emmanuel Macron and Slovakia’s Zuzana Caputova’s competing but not irreconcilable visions of Europe may define the EU’s future in the years to come.

Germany is guilty – but Russia and Poland both bear responsibility, too, Haaretz

A must-read piece to understand the recent memorial spat between Poland and Russia regarding the start of World War II, and grasp exactly the responsibility borne by every party involved.

The ‘strategic reason’ for Hungary’s free fertility plan, Balkan Insight

“A move to give Hungarian couples free IVF treatment says as much about Budapest’s desire to keep out immigrants as halting the country’s demographic slide”, argues Austin Doehler for Balkan Insight.

Could Poland catch up with Germany’s economy?, Deutsche Welle

Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski claimed that the Polish economy could catch up with Germany’s by 2040. Mere political and electoral rhetoric or realistic economic forecast?

Jim Auton: The RAF hero hailed “a true friend of Poland”, BBC

The BBC profiles Jim Auton, the last surviving British member of the Warsaw Air Bridge which helped Polish resistance fighters during the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, who died earlier this month at 95.

Main photo credit: Czech News Agency