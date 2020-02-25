The Voice winner Alicja Szemplińska to represent Poland at Eurovision

Warsaw, Poland – The Voice of Poland winner Alicja Szemplińska will represent Poland in the first half of Eurovision’s 2nd Semi-Final with her song Empires. She received full marks from both the jury and the public and beat Kasia Dereń and Czech-national Albert Černý in Sunday’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

17-year-old Alicja Szemplińska comes from the Polish city of Ciechanów and rose to fame when she won The Voice of Poland in 2019.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary, the event will take place in Rotterdam in May, with the Grand Final taking place on May 16.

Finalist Albert Černý is the lead singer of the Czech indie pop Lake Malawi who represented the Czech Republic in last year’s contest. Having gone to school in Poland, he has a strong connection to the country and could have represented it should he have qualified.

On Sunday, the three finalists performed both a cover of a previous winning Eurovision song and their potential participating song for the Rotterdam showdown. Alicja sang Euphoria by Loreen and her own song Empires while Albert Černý took on Alexander Rybak’s Fairytale and performed the Lake Malawi song Lucy.

Poland made their debut in Eurovision at the 1994 contest in Dublin when Edyta Górniak finished in second place with her song To nie ja!. It is still Poland’s best result to date.

Poland has since then only made the top 10 on two further occasions: Ich Troje finished in seventh place in Riga in 2003, while Michał Szpak finished in eighth place in Stockholm in 2016.

Since the semi-finals were introduced, Poland have qualified for the finals six times (out of a total of 14 attempts) and will be hoping to make it a seventh qualification this year, after failing to qualify for the past two years. Last year, in Tel Aviv, Tulia represented the Central European nation with Fire of Love (Pali się) and finished in 11th place in the semi-final with 120 points.

Poland has won the Junior Eurovision for the second year running after 12-year-old and The Voice Kids finalist Viki Gabor won the 17th edition of the song contest last year.

After Hungary’s Joci Pápai made it to last year’s final, the country withdrew from Europe’s most-beloved pop song televised contest issuing the following statement: “Instead of taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020, we will support the valuable productions created by the talents of Hungarian pop music directly”.