Czechs more satisfied with life than ever before, new study shows

Prague, Czech Republic – Czechs have never been as happy as they are now, a new study released yesterday has shown.

85% of Czechs are personally satisfied with their lives

According to a poll carried out in January by the Czech Republic’s STEM agency, 85% of respondents answered that they were “satisfied with their lives”, with the remainder responding that they weren’t.

This is the highest level of personal life satisfaction recorded by pollsters since they started conducting the survey back in 1994.

While assessing the year gone by, 73% of Czechs evaluated it in a positive light in terms of personal success, but less than half of them (49%) believed 2019 was a good year for society as a whole. While personal optimism has been steadily increasing over the past decades, the satisfaction with the state of society as a whole has been stagnating around 50% for the past several years, according to STEM.

Persisting pessimism about social justice in Czech Republic

Social justice remains a significant concern for Czech citizens, the study has found, with over 70% of respondents claiming that 2019 did not amount to a strengthening of justice in Czech society.

Furthermore, political affiliation appears strongly correlated with how much, or how little, Czechs are satisfied with the state of their own lives. Supporters of the ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and its junior coalition partners CSSD were more likely to assess the past year positively, while negative feelings prevailed among those supporting TOP 09, the Tricolour movement and the Communist Party.

Supporters of the Czech Pirates, Civic Democrats (ODS) or the far-right SPD were more equally split.