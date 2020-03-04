Coronavirus: first case confirmed in Poland, two more in the Czech Republic

Warsaw, Poland – After two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Czech Republic yesterday, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to five, Poland has now reported its first case of the disease this morning.

According to Poland’s Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, the patient’s condition is good. He is being hospitalized in Zielona Góra, in the western province of Lubuskie, and all persons who had contact with the patient were asked to self-isolate at home as a precautionary measure.

In the Czech Republic, laboratory tests have confirmed a total of five cases of the novel coronavirus after two more cases were reported yesterday. The first three cases were reported on Sunday.

According to local media, the two new cases, American and Ecuadorian students in Milan, had recently visited Brno and Budapest where they stayed in an Airbnb. The driver and 18 passengers from their bus, two cab drivers and the waiter from the restaurant in which they had lunch are in quarantine.

Hungary’s Chief medical officer said that the country’s health authorities were in close communication with their Czech counterparts to figure out where the two infected students had been staying, identify their contacts, and decide on further measures.

Slovakia and Hungary are yet to register a case of the novel coronavirus. Their respective national football teams may however be forced to play their March 26 Euro 2020 play-offs behind closed doors should the coronavirus continue to spread.

As the virus, still not entirely understood by scientists, continues to spread across Europe, fake news reports have perpetuated global panic about the speed of its spread and its mortality rate. It is important to stay informed and not give in to panic. Authorities have confirmed more than 92,000 cases of the virus worldwide of which more than 80,000 are in China. More than 3,000 people have died globally, the vast majority in China.

Many of those who contract coronavirus will experience only mild symptoms and most people are expected to make a full recovery. However, it can pose a particular risk for elderly people and those with pre-existing problems such as diabetes or cancer, or weak immune systems.

As always during flu season, it is important to keep your hygiene and use common sense:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.