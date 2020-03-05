Czechs and Slovaks drawn against each other in Nations League

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech Republic and Slovakia will begin their Nations League campaign against each other in Bratislava on Friday 4 September. The two Central European neighbours were both drawn in League B’s Group 2 alongside Scotland and Israel.

Meanwhile, Poland, who was drawn in League A’s Group 1, will kick-off its campaign in the Netherlands, before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy, while Hungary are up against Turkey, Russia and Serbia in League B’s Group 3.

Poland will aim to win its League A group and qualify for the following summer’s finals tournament. Should they finish bottom, the Biało-czerwoni will be relegated to League B.

In League B, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary will all try to finish top of their respective groups and be promoted to League A. They will at least hope to avoid finishing last and being relegated to League C.

The group matches, which will be played between September and November this year, also provide a potential back door to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The two highest-ranked Nations League group winners who do not either win their World Cup qualifying group or finish as runners-up will enter a 12-team play-off to secure the final three European places at the finals in Qatar.

In the meantime, Slovakia and Hungary, still have to take part in their respective Euro 2020 play-offs, having failed to qualify automatically for next summer’s tournament which will be held across 12 cities, including Budapest.