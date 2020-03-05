Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series to shoot in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s new series to be released on Disney+ later this year, is due to film for a few days in Prague at the end of the month, according to the Prague Reporter.

A sequel to Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the Marvel Comics superheroes of the same name – otherwise known as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson – teaming up to face a new set of adventures in what has been described as “a buddy hero movie”.

It will be the first Marvel TV series to come on Disney’s new streaming platform, which hopes – in an entirely different cinematic universe – to replicate the previous commercial success of The Mandalorian, a live-action Star Wars series.

In the role of the villain, German actor Daniel Brühl will reprise his role as the evil Zemo from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, and the Czech Republic has reported its first five cases of infection at the time of writing, movie productions and shootings are being cancelled or postponed in a number of countries, including Mission: Impossible‘s shooting in Italy due to the outbreak there.

It remains uncertain whether the appearance of the disease in the Czech Republic will impact Marvel’s planned filming in Prague.

Six episodes of 60 minutes of the new Marvel series are currently under production. And while the premiere is slated for August 2020, the Czech Republic should only get the Disney+ streaming platform the following year.

Although the Czech Republic has long attracted foreign productions and served as the backdrop to several high-profile movies, 2019 was a record-breaking year for the country, with international film crews, led by Netflix and Amazon Prime, flocking en masse to make the most of the country’s breath-taking scenery, highly-qualified domestic crews and financial incentives.

The trend should further intensify this year and cement the Czech Republic’s place as a major shooting location in Central Europe. The second season of Netflix’s hit-show The Witcher is already rumoured to be preparing filming in the Czech Republic and neighbouring Slovakia later this year.

Main photo credit: Imdb.com