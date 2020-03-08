CEU student goes missing in Budapest

Budapest, Hungary – A master’s student of philosophy at the Central European University in Budapest has been reported missing since March 2, 2020.

28-year-old Raza Khan from Pakistan was last seen in the Vth district as he was leaving his flat. Information regarding where he was going remains unknown and searches so far have not been successful.

The student is approximately 170 cm tall, has short black hair and dark brown eyes. He is fluent in English. He has been studying at CEU since 2018 – he is due to graduate within just a few months time.

CEU has informed all students about Khan’s missing and offered professional support and counselling to his classmates and friends. Details regarding his situation were not enclosed, due to data privacy laws. CEU expressed its hopes of the student’s safe return to its academic community.

Students of the institutions have been sharing his picture and making posters in order to help the police’s search. In the original version of the circulated picture, Raza Khan is holding a banner that he made while working at the Ewing English Society in Lahore, Pakistan. It reads, ‘Books are the treasured wealth of the world and the fit inheritance of generations and nations”, a quote by David Henry Thoreau.

By Zsofi Borsi

