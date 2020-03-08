Five Czech tourists killed in avalanche in Austria

Prague, Czech Republic – Five Czech nationals died on Sunday morning in an avalanche in Austria, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

The avalanche, measuring about 400 meters long and up to 200 meters wide, took place on Sunday around 9.30 am at an altitude of 2,800 metres in the Dachstein Mountains, in the Austrian Alps.

According to CTK, citing Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Michal Dudas, Austrian law enforcement authorities confirmed that the group of five people were all from the Czech Republic.

Although rescue teams and helicopters were quickly dispatched to the scene after several eye witnesses alerted the emergency services, none of the hikers survived.

The five Czech citizens were apparently on vacation in Austria when the incident occurred.

Last summer, a 58-year-old Czech man died while hiking in Canada after falling off from a cliff.