Olga Tokarczuk pulls out of Prague Book Fair, is replaced by Sapkowski

Prague, Czech Republic – Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk announced she wouldn’t be able to attend the Book World Prague 2020, a major international book fair and literary festival due to take place in the Czech capital in May.

Nobel laureate Tokarczuk cancels presence at Prague literary festival

According to reports, the Polish author, who was last year awarded with the world’s highest literary prize, cancelled all her public appearances until the end of the summer due to fatigue and heavy workload linked to her recent Nobel win.

Tokarczuk, a well-known public figure and activist in Poland who also received the Man Booker International Prize in 2018, was the sixth Polish author in history to ever receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Poland as the guest of honour of Book World Prague 2020

Ten years after Warsaw took the spotlight, Poland is once again the guest of honour at Book World Prague’s 26th edition.

The organizers of the festival were quick to announce another high-profile replacement of the Nobel laureate: Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, best known around the world for his hit book series The Witcher, recently adapted by Netflix and whose second season is currently under production in several locations in Europe, including Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The Polish delegation will be composed of a string of major contemporary Polish authors, including Mariusz Szczygiel, one of the most famous Polish writers in the Czech Republic who will make the trip to Prague present his latest novel.

Book World Prague 2020 will take place between May 14-17 on the premises of the Holesovice Exhibition grounds. A pass for the entire four days costs 300 Kc. Visitors eager to meet and discuss with their favourite authors can also choose to attend the festival for a single day for 140 Kc – discounts are available for children, students and seniors.

You can find more information on the event’s website (in Czech) and Facebook page.