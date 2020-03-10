Prague’s Charles bridge vandalized for second time in a few months

Prague, Czech Republic – The Charles bridge, arguably the most iconic and famous architectural landmark of the Czech capital that draws millions of tourists every year, has been vandalized with graffiti over the week-end.

As pictures that have been circulating on social media show, someone spray-painted the graffiti “Krakow + Moscow = Prague” along with Sunday’s date on a part of the bridge located on the side of the Lesser Town.

The culprit hasn’t been identified at the time of writing and police are still investigating the case. Works to clean and remove the inscription started on Monday after experts took some samples of the material to determine the most appropriate renovation method.

This is the second time in only a few months that Prague’s iconic 14th-century bridge has been defaced. In mid-July last year, two German nationals were caught by local police in the act of spray-painting a large graffiti on the bridge. Czech authorities handed them a hefty fine of 100,000 Kc each (around 4,000€) and banned the two Germans from entering the country for five years. Although experts from the Road Administration Authority (TSK) had started removing the graffiti, an anonymous cleaner finished the job overnight.

Originally known as the “Stone Bridge”, the Charles Bridge was founded in 1357 under the reign of King of Bohemia and Roman Emperor Charles IV, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Czech history.