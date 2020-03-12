The world according to Mucha: A new documentary film

This article was originally published by Oko! Magazine, an official partner of Kafkadesk.

Alfons Mucha, the genius behind many Art Nouveau posters, applied art, and paintings, including the monumental ‘Slav Epic’, became famous at the turn of the 20th century. So why now, in the 21st century, has the famous American artist Mear One used Mucha’s signature style in his 10-metre high portrait on the side of a Los Angeles building? Why is the Japanese illustrator Yoshitaka Amano, as well as other manga artists, proudly using Mucha’s legacy in his work?

‘The World According to Mucha’, a documentary film directed by Roman Vávra, promises a new, and in many ways surprisingly up-to-date, depiction of Alfons Mucha’s life. It will premiere in spring 2020 to coincide with the 160th anniversary of Mucha’s birth.

‘The World According to Mucha’ is the most comprehensive film about one of the most famous Czech painters made in the last two decades. “Our film will depict Mucha’s life, and show how his fame and desires contradicted each other,” remarks producer Ondřej Beránek. The source material for the film were Mucha’s diaries, autobiography, and as yet unseen correspondence…

