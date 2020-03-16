Poland’s presidential election could be postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Warsaw, Poland – The Polish presidential election set for May could possibly be delayed over the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported on Sunday.

“The election is in two months. We will see”, deputy-Internal Affairs Minister Pawel Szefernaker declared over the week-end. “The coming days will be key and as this disease develops in Poland, we will be observing this and taking further decisions. There is not such as decision today, but it does not mean that it is ruled out”, he said during an interview with private radio broadcaster RMF FM.

The first round of the presidential election, where incumbent Andrzej Duda appears likely to be re-elected according to recent polls, is due to take place on May 10.

Poland had 150 confirmed coronavirus cases of infection at the time of writing on Monday morning. Three people have died from the illness, according to the Health Ministry.

“Today no-one is thinking about the election, everyone is thinking how to stop this epidemic”, Szefernaker added.

After declaring a state of “epidemic emergency” last week, Poland has temporarily closed its borders to non-residents and scrapped all international air and rail connections on Sunday. Polish citizens returning from abroad are forced to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Poland. Large public gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned, while all schools, bars, restaurants, cafes, casinos, cultural institutions and most shops have also closed down.