Czech Republic: Book World Prague festival postponed till October

Prague, Czech Republic – Book World Prague, a major international book fair held annually in the Czech capital, has been postponed till October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported, quoting organizer Radovan Auer.

The 2020 edition of the literary festival was initially supposed to kick-off on May 14 at the Holesovice Exhibition centre, but should now be held on October 8-11.

According to M. Auer, the current measures introduced by the Czech government to fight the spread of the coronavirus make it impossible to organize such an event and, even if it was authorized, people would still be afraid to attend.

As reported earlier, Poland was the guest of honour of this 26th edition of Book World Prague (Svět knihy Praha in Czech). While Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk was initially supposed to attend, she pulled out of the event a few weeks ago and was to be replaced by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the world-famous Witcher saga recently adapted by Netflix.

Other prominent authors from Poland and all over the world were scheduled to attend the Prague literary festival comprising lectures, readings, debates, conferences, workshops and Q&As over the course of four days.

Main photo credit: Book World Prague Facebook page