Climate change awareness reaches record-high in the Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Czechs are increasingly aware of and concerned about the threat posed by climate change and global warming, a new survey has found.

According to a poll released by the STEM agency earlier this month, the Czech Republic is not as climate-sceptic as previous studies might have indicated: some 84% of respondents agree with the statement that man-made climate change poses a significant threat to the future of mankind, while nearly 90% of Czechs believe that protecting the countryside from droughts, pollution and dying forests can only be achieved through a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, 4 out of 5 Czechs state their support to the goal of climate neutrality, which the EU hopes to reach by 2050… but there’s a slight catch: slightly more than half (53%) of respondents say they’ve never heard of any public debate surrounding climate neutrality – a topic that has been on top of the EU agenda for months.

A majority of Czech citizens nevertheless voiced their concerns regarding the irreversible consequences of a transition towards low to zero-emission, including its impact on its industrial and manufacturing sector. Tellingly, only one-fourth of respondents believe that the Czech Republic would be able to profit from reducing CO2 emissions.

Although noting that awareness about climate change is increasing in Czech society, STEM analyst Nikola Hořejs warns that citizens are still “very confused about what can be done” and can therefore easily be influenced by politicians’ statements.

The STEM study also highlights the fact that Czechs’ interest in climate change is directly conditioned by their specific concern about the Czech Republic’s countryside and how it may be affected by global warming.