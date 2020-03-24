Czech Republic’s population sees significant hike in 2019 due to migration

Prague, Czech Republic – Last year, the Czech population reported its biggest rise in over a decade, an increase entirely due to migration, according to the Czech statistical office.

Czech Republic’s population reports highest increase in 11 years

The population of the Czech Republic increased by 44,100 in 2019, reaching 10.69 million inhabitants at the end of the year. This is the highest demographic hike since 2008.

According to the Czech statistical office, the whole increase was due to the positive balance of international migration (+44,300): in 2019, more than 65,000 foreigners immigrated to the Czech Republic from abroad (7,400 more than the previous year), while approximately 21,000 people emigrated outside of the country.

More than 40% of net migration was formed by Ukrainian nationals (+18,200), who have flocked en masse to the Czech Republic in recent years, followed by Slovaks (4,600) and Russians (+2,700). Boasting the EU’s lowest unemployment rate and crippled by growing labour shortages, the Czech Republic has become one of the most attractive markets in Europe: according to recent estimates, foreign nationals accounted for over 13% of the entire workforce in the Czech Republic.

A slightly negative natural balance

Without foreign migration and in line with the trends observed during the previous years, the Czech population would have decreased last year, with the number of deaths (112,400) slightly exceeding the number of children born alive in the country (112,200).

For the second year in a row, the share of births outside marriage decreased to 48.2%. The overall fertility level remained more or less unchanged at 1.72 children per woman.

Contrary to neighbouring Poland and Slovakia, for instance, where the population is expected to fall by more than 25% by the end of the century, the Czech Republic remains the Visegrad country least vulnerable to demographic decline. According to EU projections, its population should shrink by 8% and fall slightly under 10 million by 2100.