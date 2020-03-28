Visegrad countries have among Europe’s highest share of hospital beds per capita

Budapest, Hungary – According to recent statistics comparing the number of hospital beds in Europe, Visegrad Group countries (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary) all rank among the most well prepared to face a surge in hospitalizations.

Germany and Austria are the two countries with the most hospital beds per capita (respectively 8 and 7.27 beds per 1,000 people), but are closely followed by their neighbours to the east.

Hungary ranks third in Europe (7.02 hospital beds / 1,000 people), followed by the Czech Republic (6.63) and Poland (6.62) rounding up the top 5. Slovakia comes at the 8th position with an estimated 5.82 hospital beds for every 1,000 inhabitants.

According to the report, Central European countries are even better equipped to cater to their elderly population – an important factor in the face of the current crisis.

When looking at the data for people aged 70 or more, V4 countries dominate the ranking: With an estimated 60.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people aged 70+, Poland comes first in Europe, followed by neighbouring Slovakia (59.2), Hungary (54.9), Austria (54.2) and the Czech Republic (51.9).

The study was conducted by the NimbleFins consumer research agency based on data sourced for Eurostat and the OECD.