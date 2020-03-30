Czech Republic Magazine

Prague under quarantine: A photo reportage by Amos Chapple

by Kafkadesk
Comments 0

This photo reportage was originally published by Oko! Magazine, an official partner of Kafkadesk.

With more drastic measures being taken to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, most of the city finds themselves restricted to homes or offices.

For the few, like Amos Chapple who managed to go for a city walk before the full quarantine took effect, the views have been somewhat surrealistic.

prague-quarantine-1
Credit: Amos Chapple Photography
prague-quarantine-2
Credit: Amos Chapple Photography
prague-quarantine-3
Credit: Amos Chapple Photography

You can check out the entire photo reportage on Oko! Magazine’s website right here, and discover more of Amos Chapple’s photos on his page!

 

0 comments on “Prague under quarantine: A photo reportage by Amos Chapple

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: