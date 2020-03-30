Prague under quarantine: A photo reportage by Amos Chapple

This photo reportage was originally published by Oko! Magazine, an official partner of Kafkadesk.

With more drastic measures being taken to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, most of the city finds themselves restricted to homes or offices.

For the few, like Amos Chapple who managed to go for a city walk before the full quarantine took effect, the views have been somewhat surrealistic.

You can check out the entire photo reportage on Oko! Magazine’s website right here, and discover more of Amos Chapple’s photos on his page!