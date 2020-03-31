Slovak football club placed in liquidation after players refuse pay cut

Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovak football club and seven-time Fortuna Liga champions MŠK Žilina have been placed in liquidation due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Slovak football league.

“The liquidator dismissed the players with the highest salaries and those whose contracts were finishing this summer or winter,” a statement on the club’s official website read. “Our 2020 budget is based on revenues we were counting on receiving this summer during the transfer period. Today, this amount will be in all likelihood close to zero”.

It added that “the young players, who have shown willing and solidarity, will have their chances.”

The decision comes after 17 players refused to take a temporary pay cut. Their contracts have now been terminated.

Football teams such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona have all agreed to take a temporary wage reduction in order to ensure their respective clubs can pay their staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MŠK Žilina, who last won the leage in 2017, sat second in the table before the league was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the first case was announced on March 6, Slovakia has reported a total of 363 coronavirus cases in the country. A national state of emergency was declared on March 12, introducing special measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.