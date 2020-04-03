Czech NGO ‘People in Need’ launches SOS Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Czech non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘People in Need’ launched this week a public collection and fundraising campaign to help those hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

The SOS Czech Republic civic initiative is meant to offer support to the most impacted by the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 outbreak and the restrictive measures introduced by the government to prevent its spread.

Single parents or self-employed workers struggling with the new situation, as well as disadvantaged people or people who lost their jobs or whose company faces bankruptcy are among the main target groups of the volunteer project launched by People in Need, one of the largest charity organizations in the Czech Republic.

The NGO also offers financial support to those in need, operates a helpline and helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds and families – some of whom may not have access to internet or the appropriate technical equipment – to continue their education online as schools across the Czech Republic remain closed.

“I firmly believe that Czech society will be able to overcome the current crisis”, People in Need director Simon Panel told CTK.

Many other Czech associations, non-governmental organizations or private businesses, along with ad-hoc and informal movements created over the past several weeks, have launched fundraising campaigns to help the people hit the hardest by the unfolding sanitary and economic crisis.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said they expected the peak of Covid-19 infections in the Czech Republic to occur at the end of April. The Czech Premier added that, according to the most recent estimates and latest developments, life could return to normal at the end of May or early June.

Main photo credit: Michal Cizek/AFP