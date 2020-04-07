Slovakia: Jan Kuciak killer sentenced to 23 years in prison

Bratislava, Slovakia – Miroslav Marcek was sentenced on Monday to 23 years in prison for the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kusnirova, in February 2018.

Kuciak hit-man sentenced to 23 years imprisonment

“It was cold-blooded and malicious. The victims did not have a chance to defend themselves”, said Ruzena Szabova, the presiding judge of the Specialized Criminal Court of Pezinok, north of Bratislava. She added that the sentence had been slightly reduced due to the fact that Marcek had confessed to the killing and expressed remorse for his actions.

Marcek, a 37-year-old former soldier, had pleaded guilty to the murder of the 23-year-old investigative reporter. He was not present at the sentencing, which also required him to pay €140,000 and €70,000 to Kuciak’s parents and Kusnirova’s mother respectively. During the proceedings, he also admitted to killing businessman Peter Molnar in 2016.

The decision is not final, as prosecutor Juraj Novocky, who originally pleaded for a 25-year-sentence, appealed the court’s verdict.

The trial of three other defendants is still ongoing and should resume on April 15: Marian Kocner, the high-profile businessman whose shady dealings were part of Kuciak’s investigation and who was charged with ordering the murder; as well as Tomas Szabo, Marcek’s cousin who is thought to have driven the getaway car, and Alena Zsuzsova, who allegedly served as middlemen in the killing.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In December last year, a fifth defendant, Zoltan Andrusko who cooperated and entered a plea deal with the case’s prosecutors, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for facilitating the hit. “I am terribly sorry about what happened”, he said. “It’s impossible to fix it, but I will try to do all I can to set things right”.

A turning point in Slovakia

The assassination of Kuciak and Kusnirova at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava, more than two years ago shook Slovakia to its core and led to mass anti-corruption protests that forced then-Prime Minister Robert Fico and other high officials to resign, ushering in a new era in Slovak politics.

The ensuing investigation into the murder, and revelations of Marian Kocner’s links to top officials in the judicial system, led to a string of additional resignations over the past few months, and the arrest, last month, of a dozen judges and prosecutors in an unprecedented anti-corruption raid.

The wave of public anger sparked by the gruesome killings brought anti-corruption lawyer and activist Zuzana Caputova to the presidency and culminated in the victory of anti-graft opposition movements in February – ending a nearly uninterrupted 14-year-rule of Fico’s Smer party.