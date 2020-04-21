Polish couple hand out rainbow face masks to fight homophobia and coronavirus

Warsaw, Poland – A gay Polish couple have been distributing hundreds of home-made rainbow face masks to help fight both homophobia and coronavirus during the global pandemic.

The couple even borrowed a sewing machine from one of their grandmothers to make the 300 masks they gave out for free on the streets of Gdańsk, Gdynia and Sopot.

In a YouTube video, Jakub and David say that since “basic protection measures are lacking, and masks have become scarce products, we made our masks and we will give them out to people”.

“But our masks are really unique because they are rainbow! The so-called ‘LGBT plague’ is helping protect people from a real plague”, they add.

Poland, which has a population of almost 38 million, has recorded nearly 9,000 coronavirus infections and 347 deaths.

Last week, MPs in Poland voted not to kill a controversial bill which would ban and criminalize any attempt to spread sexual education to children in Poland.

Despite protests by LGBT+ activists, who raised serious concerns about the equation of homosexuality with paedophilia, the so-called “anti-pedophilia” bill was sent to a parliamentary commission for further work and consideration.

Since Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski signed in February last year an “LGBT declaration” pledging, among other things, to introduce sexual education classes in line with the World Health Organization’s guidelines, the topic has indeed taken center stage and divided public opinion in the country, with conservative critics often likening sex education classes to the “LGBT ideology” and its attempt to “morally corrupt” Poland’s youth.

Last year, chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski described the LGBT rights movement as a foreign import that threatens the identity of the Polish nation.

