Russia denies being responsible for cyber-attacks against Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – Russia has denied being responsible for carrying out cyber-attacks against the Czech Republic, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

Russian embassy denies allegations of cyber-attacks against Czech hospitals

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the Russian embassy in Prague denied responsibility for the cyber-attacks against a number of Czech hospitals and the Prague Airport after allegations of Moscow’s involvement started circulating in Czech media outlets, citing unnamed sources within the Czech government.

Russian authorities dismissed the allegations as pure provocation and anti-Russian propaganda, further accusing Czech intelligence services of feeding local media with false information linking Moscow to the attacks.

The sole aim of these “fake news”, according to the Russian embassy’s statement, is to stoke anti-Russian sentiment among the Czech population.

Czech airport and hospitals under growing cyber-threat

Earlier this month, the Brno University Hospital was the first to report it had been the target of a cyber-attack which severely hampered the facility’s operations. It was followed, a few days later, by thwarted attacks against two hospitals in the cities of Ostrava and Karlovy Vary, as well as against Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport.

Both the Czech cyber-security agency and Minister of Health Adam Vojtech warned that it was likely the country, including its healthcare sector battling with the coronavirus crisis, could become the target of further cyber-attacks over the next few weeks.

“The threat is serious, and we do not underestimate it”, Vojtech commented.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also warned “the actor in question to refrain from carrying out disruptive malicious cyber activity against the Czech Republic’s healthcare system”, and tweeted: “Such actions will have stark consequences”.

