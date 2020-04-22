President Zuzana Caputova most trusted politician in Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia – President Zuzana Caputova is the most trusted politician in Slovakia, a new poll by the AKO Agency has found.

Caputova voted Slovakia’s most trustworthy politician

Seen as trustworthy by over 83% of respondents, Zuzana Caputova, who last year became the first woman to be elected as president of Slovakia, has a comfortable popularity lead on all the other top politicians in the country.

Only 12% of Slovaks polled by the agency declared not trusting her.

In fact, Caputova’s popularity extends beyond the country’s borders. Last year, a survey found that Slovakia’s head of state was the most trusted politician… in neighbouring Czech Republic, a few points ahead of Czech President Milos Zeman.

Unsurprisingly, she was also the most popular foreign political leader according to Czechs, beating Pope Francis, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, the U.K.’s then-PM Theresa May and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic in second place

Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who led his anti-corruption OLaNO party to a shock victory earlier this year, is the second most-trusted politician in Slovakia, according to the AKO poll, with 64% of respondents perceiving him as trustworthy.

Slovakia’s two current political leaders are followed by Boris Kollar, head of the Sme Rodina party (62%), former Smer Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (61%) and Economy Minister Richard Sulik from the SaS party (50%).

Marian Kotleba, leader of the far-right LSNS movement, received the support of approximately one-fifth of respondents.

