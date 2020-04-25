Poland extends air travel ban until May 9

Warsaw, Poland – Poland will prolong the air travel ban by two more weeks until May 9, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller told the public radio broadcaster on Friday.

Poland first introduced a ban on international flights and closed its borders to nearly all foreigners (with a few exceptions) on March 15, ten days after reporting its first confirmed case of Covid-19 infection.

As a result, all international passenger flights were scrapped, with the exception of flights repatriating Polish nationals chartered at the request of the government to bring back citizens stranded abroad and wishing to come back.

The flight ban was initially due to run out on Sunday, April 26.

While the peak of the epidemic in Poland is expected in the next couple of days, the government has already started relaxing some anti-coronavirus measures to gradually unfreeze the economy allowing, for instance, more people to enter shops at the same time and reopening parks and forests. The exact timetable for the easing of other restrictions remains however unknown at this stage.

On Saturday morning, Poland had over 11,000 cases of coronavirus infection and 499 deaths from the disease.

