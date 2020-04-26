Poland’s top football league to resume matches next month

Warsaw, Poland – Poland’s top professional football league said that it planned to re-start matches at the end of next month.

The announcement comes after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the easing of some anti-coronavirus restrictions on Saturday, including the re-opening of outdoor sports area and allowing football games to be played behind closed doors, without spectators.

“Sports is an important part of the national economy, which contributes to improving health and we are aware how important it is to restore normality”, Morawiecki told reporters during a press conference over the week-end.

The Prime Minister added that if the situation continues to improve, indoor sports gyms, swimming pools and fitness clubs could be next to reopen, while two special sports centres have been made available for Polish athletes training for the Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed until next year.

According to the Polish league, football games could re-start on May 29 and the season be completed by July 19.

“The government’s consent to resume training gives us a chance to implement the plan we have been working on for the last four weeks”, said Marcin Animucki, head of the Ekstraklasa league. “This is excellent news”.

Poland’s top football league reportedly planned a detailed timetable to prepare for the re-opening of the season while respecting health and sanitation guidelines. Teams could start training at the beginning of next month in small groups first, and then with the entire team.

Players and coaching staff, who have reportedly undergone a 14-day self-isolation to mitigate the risks of catching the virus, would be tested for Covid-19 in the days leading up to the May 29 kick-off.

Interrupted due to the coronavirus crisis, the Polish football league still has 11 rounds of matches to play.

The plan to re-start matches could still change depending on how the epidemic unfolds in Poland in the coming weeks.

