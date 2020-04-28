Czech football league to resume matches on May 25

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech professional football league will re-start matches on May 25, becoming one of the first in Europe to announce a reopening date for the interrupted season, a few days after Poland.

Following its meeting on Monday, the national Football League Association announced that the remaining matches of the first and second leagues, put on hold mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis and following the introduction of a state of emergency, will be played in less than a month.

Under the current timetable for relaxing restrictions, sporting events will be able to host a limited number of spectators starting May 25 – the planned end-date of the government’s gradual lockdown exit strategy – although the exact number of fans allowed in football stadiums remains unclear at this stage.

Professional football players were allowed to resume collective training sessions one week ago after the government started easing some anti-coronavirus measures. Full-team training will be able to be held as of May 11.

The Czech Football League Association (LFA) assured that the season would restart by taking all the necessary precautionary measures, and that players will be tested for Covid-19 ahead of the kick-off.

With six more rounds of matches to go for the Fortuna Liga, defending champions Slavia Prague remain in the lead, eight points ahead of Plzen rivals.

A few days ago, Poland’s top football league, the Ekstraklasa, also announced that matches would re-start on May 29 and be completed by July 19.

Their announcement came shortly after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki unveiled plans to relax restrictions on sporting events, facilities and activities.

