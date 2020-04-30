Pol’and’Rock Festival goes online after cancellation

Warsaw, Poland – As unfortunately expected, this year’s much-anticipated Pol’and’Rock Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers announced that “Poland’s Woodstock” will instead be held online with music, festival guests and “never-before-seen gems” from their archives.

While the actual festival held in the city of Kostrzyn nad Odrą has been postponed to 2021, the online event will take place from July 30 to August 1st, 2020.

“We are gearing up to create a one-of-a-kind adventure and to recreate that community we have lovingly tended for all these years. Let’s listen to music, learn, explore new ideas and chat. You will get to experience the festival even though this year we are forced to be apart”, reads a statement on the event’s website.

“Find a pleasant spot and along with family and friends, immerse yourselves in the atmosphere of the Most Beautiful Festival in the World!” it concludes.

Known as the “Polish Woodstock” until it lost the right to use the trademark name in 2017, Pol’and’Rock Festival is one of the biggest open-air festivals in Europe and the most popular music festival in Poland.

The entire festival, including its musical performances and concerts, workshops, stand-up shows and discussion panels, are free, and relies on sponsors.

Ziggy Marley opened last year’s edition on the main stage.

The festival, along with Hungary’s Sziget Festival, was shortlisted among the ‘Best Overseas Festivals’ in the world by the U.K. Festival Award 2019.

Pol’and’Rock is not the only festival to go online this summer. Also cancelled due to coronavirus, the Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival announced it was teaming up with YouTube as well as other festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Tribeca, to create a free and online-only event, scheduled to begin on May 29.

Photo credit: 25th Edition of Pol’and’Rock Festival, by Ola Drutkowska

